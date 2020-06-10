Pinnacle Holdings LLC Acquires 1,152 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,520 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.3% of Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.2% in the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.6% in the first quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 29.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.03.

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $10,459,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,272,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,692,157.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 177,324 shares of company stock worth $22,306,274 in the last three months. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.16. 9,347,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,371,534. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.37. The company has a market cap of $345.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

