Pinnacle Holdings LLC Acquires 1,251 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,326,225,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Pfizer by 12.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,137,589,000 after purchasing an additional 24,950,461 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Pfizer by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,393,867,000 after purchasing an additional 22,232,056 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 347.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,556,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,524,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 30.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,753,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,330,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624,759 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.03.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $35.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,963,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,491,494. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The company has a market capitalization of $201.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.80.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

