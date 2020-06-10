Pinnacle Holdings LLC Acquires 1,290 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,006,996,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,693,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,336,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,360,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199,670 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 753.3% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,443,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805,893 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KO traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $48.62. The company had a trading volume of 15,672,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,257,680. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.97 and its 200-day moving average is $51.48. The stock has a market cap of $211.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

