Pinnacle Holdings LLC Buys 1,179 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,909 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 327.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 329 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in American Express by 171.2% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 339 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP traded down $4.30 on Wednesday, hitting $106.16. 5,731,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,457,448. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.77 and a 200-day moving average of $108.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The stock has a market cap of $88.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on American Express in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Express from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on American Express from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Argus raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.95.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

