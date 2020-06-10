Pinnacle Holdings LLC Has $882,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stearns Financial Services Group lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.4% during the first quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 24,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,413,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,678,000 after buying an additional 34,347 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 88,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Swift Run Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 79.1% during the first quarter. Swift Run Capital Management LLC now owns 9,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,667,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $975,483,000 after buying an additional 239,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $2.87 on Wednesday, reaching $50.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,626,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,495,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $224.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $77.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Argus cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.96.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

