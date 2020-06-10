Pinnacle Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.1% of Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,845,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,548,674,000 after buying an additional 1,531,579 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,512,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,738,402,000 after purchasing an additional 202,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,411,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,178,292,000 after purchasing an additional 595,401 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,592,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,844,306,000 after purchasing an additional 175,979 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $3,908,541,000. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM traded down $4.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,737,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,082,707. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $330.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.04.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

