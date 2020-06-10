Pinnacle Holdings LLC Purchases 1,310 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,853 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.2% of Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.75.

NYSE DIS traded down $1.71 on Wednesday, hitting $122.18. 10,737,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,499,031. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.74 and a 200-day moving average of $125.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $223.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.