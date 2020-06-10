Pinnacle Holdings LLC Raises Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,958,139 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $99,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 268,955 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $15,890,000 after purchasing an additional 78,767 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,031 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,518,359 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $89,522,000 after purchasing an additional 137,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WBA. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.43.

Shares of WBA traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.28. 4,339,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,136,032. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.75. The company has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

