Pinnacle Holdings LLC Reduces Position in Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,981 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Banc of California worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Banc of California by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Banc of California by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Banc of California by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BANC traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.09. The stock had a trading volume of 281,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.40. Banc of California Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.52 and a beta of 1.87.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). Banc of California had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $53.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Banc of California Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

BANC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Banc of California from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Banc of California has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

In other news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 25,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $250,211.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,641.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

