PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.203 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th.

PolyOne has a dividend payout ratio of 56.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PolyOne to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.

NYSE:POL traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $28.10. The stock had a trading volume of 29,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,132. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average is $27.37. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. PolyOne has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $37.33.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $711.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.26 million. PolyOne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PolyOne will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PolyOne news, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $121,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,929.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP J Scott Horn purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.81 per share, with a total value of $74,050.00. Insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $213,490 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on POL. Zacks Investment Research lowered PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on PolyOne in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on PolyOne from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PolyOne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

