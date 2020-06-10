PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.203 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th.
PolyOne has a dividend payout ratio of 56.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PolyOne to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.
NYSE:POL traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $28.10. The stock had a trading volume of 29,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,132. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average is $27.37. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. PolyOne has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $37.33.
In other PolyOne news, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $121,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,929.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP J Scott Horn purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.81 per share, with a total value of $74,050.00. Insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $213,490 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several brokerages have issued reports on POL. Zacks Investment Research lowered PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on PolyOne in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on PolyOne from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PolyOne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.
PolyOne Company Profile
PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.
Featured Article: What are no-load funds?
Receive News & Ratings for PolyOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.