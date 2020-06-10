RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on June 30th

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

RenaissanceRe has increased its dividend by an average of 191.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. RenaissanceRe has a dividend payout ratio of 12.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect RenaissanceRe to earn $14.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.5%.

Shares of NYSE:RNR traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,915. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.43. RenaissanceRe has a 52-week low of $113.27 and a 52-week high of $202.68.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($3.11). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 9.16%. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.38.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

