Sandbar Asset Management LLP Cuts Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,945 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 15,280 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises about 2.1% of Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $13.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $203.41. 89,033,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,437,707. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $391.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.06 and its 200 day moving average is $246.49. The firm has a market cap of $122.31 billion, a PE ratio of -34.93 and a beta of 1.44.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark restated a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Boeing to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.04.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

