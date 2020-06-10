Sandbar Asset Management LLP Sells 120,786 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP cut its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 75.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 120,786 shares during the quarter. United Technologies comprises approximately 2.5% of Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cim LLC boosted its position in United Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its position in United Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its position in United Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 23,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in United Technologies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in United Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on UTX shares. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

UTX stock traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.54. The company had a trading volume of 9,788,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The company has a market capitalization of $61.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.62. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

See Also: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.