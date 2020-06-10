Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by Majedie Asset Management Ltd

Majedie Asset Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Seattle Genetics by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 7,880 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Seattle Genetics by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 671,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,494,000 after buying an additional 286,972 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Seattle Genetics by 352.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 70,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after buying an additional 55,193 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Seattle Genetics by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 937,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,002,000 after buying an additional 268,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Seattle Genetics by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 335,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,667,000 after buying an additional 37,680 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cfra increased their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Seattle Genetics in a report on Sunday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.47.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 5,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.18, for a total value of $840,206.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,575 shares in the company, valued at $9,069,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Marc E. Lippman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total value of $152,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,398,996.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 655,261 shares of company stock worth $103,421,813. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

SGEN stock traded up $7.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.80. 76,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,846. The company has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.46 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.42 and its 200 day moving average is $123.58. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.02 and a 12-month high of $168.10.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $234.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.59 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

