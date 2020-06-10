Stearns Financial Services Group Acquires 3,237 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Stearns Financial Services Group lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,197 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE COP traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.91. 7,865,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,802,443. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $67.13. The firm has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.80%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COP. ValuEngine raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.82.

In other news, Director David Thomas Seaton bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $98,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

