Stearns Financial Services Group Boosts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Stearns Financial Services Group raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,088 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 0.4% of Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 178,066 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,322,000 after buying an additional 13,257 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,039,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $434,392,000 after buying an additional 91,810 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 22.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,510,403 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $244,747,000 after buying an additional 468,012 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $15,820,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.7% in the first quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,529 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.10. 3,579,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,100,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $133.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.33. The company has a market cap of $97.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.11.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.