Stearns Financial Services Group Cuts Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Stearns Financial Services Group trimmed its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in Boeing were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Auxier Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,199 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 200,712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $65,384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock traded down $13.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.41. 89,033,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,437,707. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $391.00. The firm has a market cap of $122.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.93 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.49.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra upgraded Boeing to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Sunday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.04.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

