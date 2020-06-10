Stearns Financial Services Group Decreases Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Stearns Financial Services Group lowered its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in Amgen were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Amgen by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 110,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 174,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Amgen from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.81.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total value of $229,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,425 shares of company stock worth $563,477. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,651,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.70. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.12 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The company has a market capitalization of $132.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

