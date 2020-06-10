Stearns Financial Services Group Has $1.23 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Stearns Financial Services Group reduced its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,443 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the period. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 2.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 1.1% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its position in Oracle by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 6,098 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in Oracle by 0.9% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 22,033 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.11. 7,395,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,013,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.76. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The stock has a market cap of $170.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on ORCL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

