Stearns Financial Services Group Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stearns Financial Services Group raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,676,410,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,665,343,000 after buying an additional 6,208,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after buying an additional 2,914,316 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,926,286,000 after buying an additional 1,429,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,672,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,328,591,000 after buying an additional 779,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Independent Research downgraded shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.55.

CVX traded down $3.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.58. 10,002,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,393,994. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.14. The stock has a market cap of $184.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

