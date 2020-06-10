Stearns Financial Services Group Has $595,000 Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Stearns Financial Services Group increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in CSX were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $12,640,810,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of CSX by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,795,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,109,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447,915 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of CSX by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,198,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,921,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,829 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CSX by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,946,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,456,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 3.6% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,605,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,306,000 after acquiring an additional 443,169 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.29. 4,067,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,189,065. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.06. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $80.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. CSX had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 24.94%.

CSX has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CSX in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on CSX from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on CSX from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on CSX from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CSX from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CSX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.92.

In other news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $47,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,503.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $1,455,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,163.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

