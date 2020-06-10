Stearns Financial Services Group Has $674,000 Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Stearns Financial Services Group lessened its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 16,245 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,485,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,263,000 after buying an additional 298,886 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $822,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.62. The stock had a trading volume of 14,621,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,289,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.48.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.