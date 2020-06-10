Stearns Financial Services Group Has $838,000 Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Stearns Financial Services Group lessened its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in AbbVie by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Argus raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.31.

ABBV traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.90. The stock had a trading volume of 10,706,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,953,635. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.07. The firm has a market cap of $144.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

