Stearns Financial Services Group Has $975,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stearns Financial Services Group grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Majedie Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 71.8% during the first quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 311,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,202,000 after purchasing an additional 130,339 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,137,589,000 after acquiring an additional 24,950,461 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,153,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,640,000 after acquiring an additional 29,686 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 70,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 429,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,019,000 after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $35.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,907,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,505,318. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.80. The firm has a market cap of $201.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,691. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.03.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.