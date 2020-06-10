Stearns Financial Services Group Reduces Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stearns Financial Services Group reduced its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in Stryker were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 135,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,609,000 after purchasing an additional 22,128 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 330,118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $54,962,000 after purchasing an additional 61,801 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,254,331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $375,668,000 after purchasing an additional 64,514 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,216,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,034,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Stryker by 428.7% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,024,107 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $168,127,000 after acquiring an additional 830,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total transaction of $66,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,226 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 7,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total transaction of $1,410,385.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,809.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,319 shares of company stock valued at $3,857,831 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $201.15. 1,101,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,086,242. The company has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $226.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.27.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. Stryker’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.23.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

