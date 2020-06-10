Stearns Financial Services Group Reduces Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Stearns Financial Services Group reduced its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,155 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV now owns 7,331 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VZ. ValuEngine cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.63.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $58.05. 13,575,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,095,754. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.37 and a 200 day moving average of $57.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

