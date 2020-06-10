Stearns Financial Services Group Sells 1,573 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Stearns Financial Services Group decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,251 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 581.4% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.03.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $10,924,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,901,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 177,324 shares of company stock worth $22,306,274 over the last three months. 50.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.16. The company had a trading volume of 9,347,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,371,534. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $345.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

