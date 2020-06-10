Stearns Financial Services Group Sells 2,708 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stearns Financial Services Group lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.5% of Stearns Financial Services Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,012,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,228,841. The firm has a market cap of $185.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.59 and its 200 day moving average is $134.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

