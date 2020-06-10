Stearns Financial Services Group Sells 4,212 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Stearns Financial Services Group lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,119 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,212 shares during the quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 40,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 51,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 9,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.42. 17,657,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,629,244. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.12 and its 200-day moving average is $44.17. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.13.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

