Stearns Financial Services Group Sells 46 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stearns Financial Services Group reduced its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 34 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its position in Alphabet by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL traded up $12.62 on Wednesday, hitting $1,464.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,504,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,996. The firm has a market cap of $991.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,366.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,341.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,510.46.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

