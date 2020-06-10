Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,128 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises 1.0% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $22,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $38,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,686 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,743.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 350 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total transaction of $66,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,319 shares of company stock valued at $3,857,831 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYK traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.15. 1,101,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $226.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.27.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Stryker from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stryker from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.23.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

