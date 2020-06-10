Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Holdings LLC

Pinnacle Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,830 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Pinnacle Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Summit Financial Group worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMMF. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 28.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 20.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 25.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SMMF. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMF traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.44. 14,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,863. The stock has a market cap of $238.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $27.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.75.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $25.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.10 million. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 22.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.88%.

Summit Financial Group Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

