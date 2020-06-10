ThornTree Capital Partners LP Acquires 19,887 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

ThornTree Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,383 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,887 shares during the quarter. Paypal makes up approximately 5.3% of ThornTree Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. ThornTree Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Paypal were worth $19,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 84,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 115,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 66,014 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,002,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $159.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,747,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,513,705. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $186.19 billion, a PE ratio of 100.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.18. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $159.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.31.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total value of $3,066,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,803 shares in the company, valued at $72,964,484.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,086,250 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on shares of Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Paypal in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.76.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

