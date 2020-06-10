Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Cuts Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,855,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 41,038,659 shares during the period. Energy Transfer LP Unit makes up 5.5% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 2.41% of Energy Transfer LP Unit worth $298,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ET. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,660,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,606,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,610,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 356,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 84,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 49,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.47.

Shares of ET stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.77. 31,032,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,273,043. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 2.69. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $15.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.91%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.14%.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Long bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.91 per share, for a total transaction of $53,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 786,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,648,203.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas P. Mason sold 128,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $797,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,988,257.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 939,800 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,178 over the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

