Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Sells 1,165,259 Shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,950,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,165,259 shares during the period. Tc Pipelines comprises 8.1% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned 1.06% of Tc Pipelines worth $440,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,767 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after buying an additional 22,891 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 344,861 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,385,000 after buying an additional 61,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines in the fourth quarter worth $598,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Indl Alliance S upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.69.

Shares of Tc Pipelines stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.43. 1,792,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288,958. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.08 and its 200 day moving average is $49.18. The stock has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $57.92.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.5742 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.08%.

Tc Pipelines Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

