Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Sells 11,921,432 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lowered its position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,884,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,921,432 shares during the period. Williams Companies accounts for 6.7% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned 2.13% of Williams Companies worth $366,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 131.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 167.3% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on Williams Companies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Williams Companies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.53.

In other news, Director William H. Spence bought 4,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,802 shares in the company, valued at $310,107.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMB traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,744,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,741,879. Williams Companies Inc has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 169.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.93.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 161.62%.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

