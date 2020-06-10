TRIE POIN/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:TPVD) to Issue GBX 5 Dividend

TRIE POIN/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:TPVD) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Triple Point Income VCT plc is a venture capital trust (VCT). The Company invests in a portfolio of VCT qualifying and non-qualifying unquoted investments. The Company invests in various sectors, such as cinema digitization, energy generation and infrastructure, and hydroelectric power. The Company has investment in finance companies, which provide short and medium term funding to a range of small and medium sized businesses.

