Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Grows Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,901 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $57.97. The stock had a trading volume of 9,991,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,145,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.79. The stock has a market cap of $238.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.63.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

