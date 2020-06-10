Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Chevron by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 2,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.55.

NYSE CVX traded down $2.85 on Wednesday, reaching $98.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,823,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,393,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $184.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.14. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

