United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) is Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s Largest Position

Sandbar Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,274 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the period. United Rentals comprises approximately 6.5% of Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sandbar Asset Management LLP owned 0.13% of United Rentals worth $9,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 33,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $31,725,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,975,000 after buying an additional 138,808 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 707,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,997,000 after buying an additional 152,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on URI shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of United Rentals from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.80.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded down $2.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,497,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,766. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $170.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.40.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $90,028.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,953 shares in the company, valued at $317,948.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shiv Singh acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.53 per share, for a total transaction of $53,118.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,421.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.