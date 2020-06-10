UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 305,941 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,047 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.8% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $76,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,091,342,000 after buying an additional 3,219,554 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,472,427,000 after acquiring an additional 212,240 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,775,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261,158 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,843,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,597,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,371,451 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,922,552,000 after acquiring an additional 471,331 shares during the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNH traded down $2.05 on Wednesday, hitting $307.16. 249,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,341,440. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $292.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.04. The company has a market capitalization of $293.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $315.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,637 shares of company stock worth $17,723,013 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.13.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

