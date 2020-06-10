UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,528 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $15,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $33,622,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,637 shares of company stock worth $17,723,013 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.13.

UNH stock traded down $3.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $305.75. 3,293,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,322,994. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $292.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.04. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $315.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

