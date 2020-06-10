Unity Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th.

Unity Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 34.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Unity Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 17.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Unity Bancorp to earn $1.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

Shares of Unity Bancorp stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $15.58. 130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,805. Unity Bancorp has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $24.70. The company has a market capitalization of $175.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average of $17.80.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 million. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 26.82%. Analysts predict that Unity Bancorp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman David D. Dallas acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.36 per share, with a total value of $287,200.00. Also, Director Robert H. Dallas II acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.81 per share, for a total transaction of $197,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 50,295 shares of company stock worth $741,063. Insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Unity Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. TheStreet lowered Unity Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Unity Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

