Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,609,549 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.8% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,090,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. grace capital purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

PG traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $119.18. 478,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,944,316. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.40 billion, a PE ratio of 67.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 69.91%.

In other news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $15,200,947.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $417,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,846.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.