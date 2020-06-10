Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 8,097,131 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,189,848 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,097,131 shares during the period. American Express comprises about 0.8% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,098,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $4.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,592,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,463,974. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The company has a market capitalization of $88.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Express from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.95.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

