Wellington Management Group LLP Has $1.28 Billion Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,364,910 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.99% of salesforce.com worth $1,282,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 370,766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $60,302,000 after buying an additional 25,353 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,196 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $217.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $215.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $178.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.15.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.84, for a total value of $1,748,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 14,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total value of $2,542,792.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,074,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,584,749.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 403,873 shares of company stock valued at $64,577,216. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $7.54 on Wednesday, hitting $182.10. 7,574,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,116,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $195.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,003.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

