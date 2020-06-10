Wellington Management Group LLP Has $1.31 Billion Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,426,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,595,307 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.11% of NextEra Energy worth $1,305,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $273.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $246.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.81. 146,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,947,434. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.87. The stock has a market cap of $125.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.23. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $174.80 and a one year high of $283.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $352,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,069.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $212.40 per share, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,504,092. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,698 shares of company stock worth $19,052,094. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

