Wellington Management Group LLP Has $1.73 Billion Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 87.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,709,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,666,917 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 3.43% of Northrop Grumman worth $1,727,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 336.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 39,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,544,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Cowen raised Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $398.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $366.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.92.

Northrop Grumman stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $341.25. 591,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $331.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.31 and a 12 month high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

