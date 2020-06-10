Wellington Management Group LLP Has $4.21 Billion Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,508,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,983,247 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 1.1% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 3.34% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $4,208,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,012,211,000. TIG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,590.9% during the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 9,348,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447,040 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,662,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,262,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861,939 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,266,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $402,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $7,688,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at $981,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $60.15. The company had a trading volume of 10,048,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,022,762. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.39 and its 200-day moving average is $60.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $135.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.29, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 15th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

