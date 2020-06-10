Wellington Management Group LLP Has $5 Billion Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,023,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,322,982 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co makes up approximately 1.3% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 3.77% of Eli Lilly And Co worth $4,997,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cpwm LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 166,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.78, for a total value of $23,374,829.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,155,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,930,007,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $1,968,435.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 881,320 shares of company stock worth $129,480,488. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock traded up $2.53 on Wednesday, reaching $151.66. 2,935,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,297,377. The company has a market capitalization of $142.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $164.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.61 and a 200 day moving average of $139.39.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. Zacks Investment Research dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.64.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

